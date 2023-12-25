‘All lies,’ Emeka Ike’s brother reacts to actor’s ex-wife, son allegations

Victor Ike, the brother of veteran Nollywood star, Emeka Ike, has refuted the allegations made by the actor’s ex-wife and his son, Michael Ike.

Recall Suzanne Emma, along with her son, Michael Ike, shared distressing details about her marriage to the actor, alleging instances of physical abuse.

Recounting the harsh words allegedly said to him by his father, Michael, expressed dislike for the actor.

Reacting to the incident in a post on his X account on Sunday, the actor’s brother, Victor Ike described the allegations as lies, urging Michael to apologize to his father for the abusive words and insults.

He wrote, “I heard the lies made against my brother, Emeka Ike, by his Ex-wife on @Chude show and @lindaikeji blog. So, She slapped him on a number of occasions but now claims he is a wife-beater?

“She was a signatory to Emeka’s bank account, and when he was alerted that huge amounts were being constantly withdrawn, he asked to be informed before any withdrawals, then she turns it into an issue of being financially deprived.

“He sponsored her to University and then Masters. He opened a CIS movie studio and a secondary school, she was put in charge of the two and subsequently ruined the businesses, she now claims he never allowed her work?

“She lies against my mother, whom she beat up a couple of times. We had issues with my brother regarding this, but he was blinded by love.

“A woman he loved more than himself now wants to blackmail and label him a wife beater and manipulate his kids against him?

“Why only use parts of his Voice Note and not the complete VN, If not for the intent to blackmail him with false allegations?

“ Michael, go and apologize to your father for the abusive words and insults. Don’t be used to blackmailing your dad.

“@lindaikeji, @Chude and other bloggers, please stay off these kids, this is not right for their mental health. Respect their children’s privacy.”

