Aliyu , Sultan Partners medicins Sans frontiers in war against NOMA disease

By Musa Ubandawaki Sokoto

Sokoto: The Sokoto state government has dedicated over 15 percent share of it’s 2024 Budget to develop health sector, the first to manifest in the history of the state.

The Governor also said, the allocation of 15 percentage of the 2024 Fiscal Year state budget for health sector was a clear indication that his administration was all out to improve the quality of lives of citizens of the state.

” This year the health sector was allocated 31.15 billion naira for completion of the state Teaching Hospital Kasarawa, procurement of medicaments and other equipment for Hospitals across the state.”

” My administration is not unaware of the cases of mulnutition among children in the state , but that narrative will soon be change for the better under my administration”.

The Governor commended the international NGO Medicins Sans Frontiers (Doctors Without Border) and other stakeholders for their serries of interventions geared towards complementing the efforts of the state government in it’s quest to remodel health sector for sustainable development .

The Sultan of Sokoto and president General supreme council for Islamic affairs in Nigeria His eminence Dr Muhammad Sa’ad Abubkar III has expressed his Commitment and determination to support all activities of Medicins Sans Frontiers (Doctors Without Border) to achieve it’s desired objectives.

The Royal father made the remarks Saturday at the commemoration of 2023 World Noma Day organised by NOMA Hospital in collaboration with Medicins Sans Frontiers held at Sokoto Guest in.

He said the Sultanate was fully aware of the humanitarian gesture made by the International non governmental organization in Nigeria and elsewhere across the globe which he hope would be sustained over time.

The Sultan was represented at the occasion by the District head of Wurno Alhaji Muhammadu Chigari .

Earlier, the Project Coordinator of Medicins Sans Frontiers in Nigeria, Mr John Canty said malnutrition, poor oral hygiene and lack of proper awareness are the major causes of the NOMA disease.

He called on stakeholders to join hands with the Organization in partnership with northern states to tackle the challenges of Noma disease among populace.

Thhe Project Manager of Medicins Sans Frontiers, Mr Samuel Joseph, said Noma day is celebrated every year to sensitise health personnel, community and religious leaders as well as general public on the dangers of Noma disease.

He noted that, ” the day provide avenue to review achievements and challenges recorded in the preceding year.

According to him, the Organization targeted 230 major and minor surgeries this year, but we’re able to conduct 243 between January to October, 2023.

“One thousand mental health consultations were made with 1782 cases of malnutrition treated during the period under review” says Canty.

He said despite efforts made the organisation and other partners, the cases of noma disease were increasing by the day.