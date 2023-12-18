‘Alaga The Play’ promotes Yoruba culture at Lagos Fringe festival

By Prisca Sam-Duru

With an array of star actors, ‘Alaga The Play’ made its grand debut in Lagos, leaving audiences mesmerised with its captivating display of Yoruba culture.

The play had in attendance renowned actress Joke Silva and the talented Foluso Ogunjimi, popularly known as Mama Sokoyokọ̀tọ̀ .

Directed by Kenneth Uphopho and, accompanying the Alága voice was the percussionists Mr. Femi Ademola, ‘Alaga The Play’ was produced by Gloria Ohiri Amosun who was also the Costumier, while Set /props was done by Abiodun Adefila.

The play, created by Dr. Debbie Ohiri (Alaga Olohuniyo), beautifully depicted the intricacies of a Yoruba traditional engagement ceremony. The audience was completely immersed in the atmosphere as the play commenced with the arrival of the groom’s family, announced by Ohiri herself, who flawlessly portrayed the role of the Alága ìjókòó.

In an energetic performance, the Alaga took charge of the traditional engagement protocols, ensuring that each rite was meticulously followed. What made this play truly unique was the active involvement of the audience, who became an integral part of the cast, making the experience feel like a real-time wedding celebration. The audience’s involvement in the play according to Ohiri was deliberate as she noted that the immersive approach would captivate and educate the audience about the rich values and traditions of Yoruba culture. For her, due to time constraints and a concurrent Fringe event at Freedom Park, incorporating the audience into the cast was a creative solution. “That’s the unique selling point for this play. I mean, to engage my audience members as cast members,” she added.

The role of the Alaga, as the custodian of Yoruba cultural traditions for traditional wedding rites, was not to be underestimated. Ohiri emphasised that beyond the fanfare and festivities, the play aimed to project the significance of these ceremonies, preserving the cultural heritage and values.

“Apart from the fanfare, and everything that happens at the engagement ceremony events, the traditional engagement ceremonies were also a time where values and cultures are taught and Alaga who is the main actor, is the custodian of cultural tradition and values for a Yoruba traditional engagement ceremony. Their role cannot be underplayed, just the way you have a pastor who will come and do the blessings at your church wedding. As a people with culture, we are the ones that have the power in the Yoruba cultural setting to pass the values and rites during marriage ceremonies

Demonstrating the Alága role as the major actor in the traditional engagement ceremony, Ohiri interpreted each of the Yoruba traditional engagement cultures and rites to the audience which consisted of the bride and groom families also with the help of the second Alága, Tosin Ologun (Tosynalaga) who played the role Alága ìdúró. “The physical examination of the groom, the groom and groom friends paying respect to the bride’s parents by prostrating, the unveiling of the bride by the bride’s parents and the letter of introduction and acceptance which would be read, launched, in addition to other activities marked the engagement ceremony,” she explained.

A Thespian and trained Alága under the tutelage of Mama Shokoyokoto, at the Alarede Engagement Academy Lagos, when asked what inspired the play, Debbie Ohiri said, “This play Alága was inspired by the traditional engagement ceremony in Western Nigeria and I’m also a trained Alága. When I started training with Mama Shokoyokoto the first time I went to class because I’m a trained thespian and I was like, this is a full musical. I’m not capping them but it’s the only certified government institution to train for this art form called Alága. It was on my mind since the first day I joined the class that anytime I finished and graduated and was able to be called a certified Alága I was going to do something like this: where theatre meets and preserves the culture and heritage of Alága, hopefully, next year we will stage Alága the musical.”