Akwa Ibom: Five dead, eleven injured in Auto crash – FRSC

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

NO fewer than Five persons have died and eleven others sustained injuries of various degrees in a fatal Auto crash which occurred on Saturday, along Calabar-Itu high way.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Akwa Ibom state Mr Matthew Olonisaye made available to newsmen on Sunday.

According to the statement the accident which occurred at about 3pm was attributed to over-speeding.

The statement reads in part: ” A Fatal Crash occurred on Saturday 2nd December, 2023 along Itu-Calabar road by Ayadehe at about 1500hrs. The crash involved a Nissan Caravan with Registration number GWB532XY and a Mack Truck with NO registration number.

“Eleven Male and Five Female were involved, and Three out of the Five female and Two out of the Eleven Male involved were confirmed dead, while the remaining Eleven Male and female sustained injuries of various degrees.

‘When report of the incident was received, the FRSC operatives mobilized and moved over to attend to the situation. Upon arrival at the crash scene, the injured ones were moved to nearby Hospitals for prompt medical attention, while the bodies of the deceased were deposited at the morgue.

” When inquiry was made as to the cause of the crash, it was gathered that the causal factor to the crash was Speed related according to eye witnesses. After evacuation of the victims, the road was cleared of the wreckages to enable free-flow of traffic”

Meanwhile the sector commander has warned road users, especially motorists against over speeding, wrong-way Drive and Indiscriminate parking.

He commiserated with the families of the deceased, and wished the injured ones quick recovery.