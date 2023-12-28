Akume has paid his dues in politics — Gov Alia

Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Governor of Benue State Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia has described the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Senator George Akume as a maverick in politics who has paid his dues.

He stated that those who are out to sow seeds of discord in the state would fail in their mission.

The Governor spoke during the 70th birthday anniversary celebration and thanksgiving service in honour of Senator Akume held in his hometown of Wannue in Tarka Local Government Area, LGA, of the state.

He noted that Senator Akume had been blessed by God who endowed him with the knowledge of Benue politics describing him as a living political encyclopaedia.

He said, “Today we celebrate a living political encyclopaedia. He has paid his dues and deserves all our respects. He is the maverick of our politics.”

The Governor enjoined all national and state assembly lawmakers as well as all stakeholders in the state to join him in supporting Senator Akume to succeed in his responsibilities and to build a greater Benue State.

“I invite you all to join me to join Sen Akume to take Benue to a greater height. It is all about the State and not about us. And for those who want to sow seeds of discord they will not succeed for the things that unite us are greater than the things that seeks to divide us,” he said.

President Bola Tinubu represented by his wife Remi, lauded the SGF for his contributions to nation building saying that his appointment as the SGF was a testament to his vast political and administrative experience.

Speaking on behalf of National Assembly Members, Chief Philip Agbese representing Ado/Ogbadibo/Okpokwu Federal Constituency of Benue State said Senator Akume was a selfless politician who lived his life for the people adding that his best was yet to come.

On the rift between the Benue National Assembly caucus of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and Governor Alia, the lawmaker insisted that they had no personal grudge against the Governor.

He explained that all they expected of the governor was for him to work with them to bring development to the State.

He said “We never said you are not doing well. All we asked is that lets work together to bring development to the State. You can do better than what you are currently doing if we work together. You are a Priest, we don’t hate you we are not against you.”

Senator Akume in his response thanked God for bringing him this far in life. He also commended President Tinubu for finding him worthy of his team and commended his determination to end insecurity and killings in the country.

He assured Nigerians that the President Tinubu-led administration was doing everything to make life better for all Nigerians stressing that Nigerians would in no time start enjoying the gains of the reforms introduced by the government.

He commended all those who stood with him over the years and assured that he would continue to do everything possible to ensure that there was unity and peace in Benue state.

Present at the event were past and present Governors, Ministers, Federal and State lawmakers, the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, among others.