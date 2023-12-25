Akpabio to Nigerians: Remain steadfast, your sacrifice ‘ll not be in vain

By Henry Umoru

AS Christians join the rest of the world to celebrate Christmas, Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has called on Nigerians to remain steadfast and hopeful despite the hard times they are experiencing.

According to Akpabio, Christmas calls for reflection on the teachings of Jesus Christ, which were anchored on love for neighbour, peaceful co-existence and loyalty to constituted authorities.

In a statement, yesterday in Abuja by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Eseme Eyiboh, Akpabio, said: “As you celebrate, I urge you not only to merry but also, continue to pray for our dear country, Nigeria and our leaders, show love to one another and continue to reflect on the life of Jesus Christ, especially his humility, sacrifice, love for neighbour and loyalty to God and constituted authority.

Akpabio, who advised Nigerians not to give up on their leaders, particularly the current government of President Bola Tinubu,, said: “I am confident that with your prayers and support, the current administration will wipe away your tears in the no distant time.

“In this season of joy, may Jesus’ birth echo within us all, guiding our thoughts, our words, and our actions. May His hope reignite our spirits, encouraging us to spread love and kindness to those around us. Each small act of goodwill can illuminate a life, bringing light to the darkest corners of our world.

“Christmas is a time when hope fills the air, when merriment and goodwill permeate our hearts. Yet, amidst the glittering lights and festive cheer, it is essential to remember the reason for this season, the birth of our Saviour, Jesus Christ. In a world grappling with uncertainty, strife, and challenges, Jesus remains the beacon of hope, offering solace and assurance to all who seek Him.”

On his part, the Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, celebrated Christmas with his constituents in Ekiti Central, distributing 3,000 bags of rice to them across the state.