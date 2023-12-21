Akpabio swears in Lalong as Senator to replace Bali

•I’ll not disappoint my people— Lalong

By Henry Umoru

President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, yesterday, administered oath of office on Senator Simon Lalong for Plateau South, immediate past Minister of Labour and Employment.

Lalong of All Progressives Congress, APC, is replacing Senator Napoleon Bali of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, who was sacked by the Appeal Court.

Lalong, prior to the swearing in on Tuesday was asked to submit his Certificate of Return and relevant documents to the Clerk of the Senate.

In a chat with journalists after the oath of office, Senator Lalong, who assured his people that he would not disappoint them as he had never did even as a member, Plateau State House of Assembly and later as Speaker of the House, said that he decided to resign his appointment and come to the Senate as his first choice.

Lalong on Tuesday tendered his resignation to President Bola Tinubu to enable him take his seat at the Senate, representing Plateau South senatorial district.

Lalong said the decision for his resignation was not made lightly because of the trust and confidence that President Tinubu placed on him as a Minister in his cabinet having served as the Director General of the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Council, which delivered victory for the APC.