Akpabio declares Umahi, Geidam’s seats vacant

President of Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has declared the seats of two senators, David Umahi (Ebonyi-South) and Ibrahim Giadam (Yobe-East), vacant following their appointments as ministers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Akpabio made the declaration at plenary on Wednesday in Abuja.

Akpabio said that the declaration of vacancies in their seats was in accordance with Section 68, Subsection (1)(d) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

He, therefore, called on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to commence the process of by-elections in the two senatorial districts immediately.

The immediate past Minister of Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, was sworn in as senator representing Plateau South during plenary.