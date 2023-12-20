Akinyemi wins 2023 NAS Gold Medal Prize for Life Sciences

By Sola Ogundipe

A Professor of Geriatric Neurology and Translational Neuroscience at the University of Ibadan, Professor Rufus Olusola Akinyemi, has been awarded the 2023 Nigeria Academy of Science, NAS, Gold Medal Prize for Life Sciences.

Announcing the award in a statement, the Chairman of, NAS Science Prize Committee, Dr. Sonny Folorunso Kuku, said: “Over the last decade, Akinyemi’s research has concentrated on stroke, post-stroke vascular cognitive impairment and dementia, PSVCID, and stroke biobanking.

Kuku said Akinyemi would receive the Award from the Academy during the Fifth NAS Annual Scientific Conference on the 24th of January, 2024 in Lagos, Nigeria.

“In this era of precision medicine, this has resulted in unique outputs with the potential to influence millions of African and worldwide populations. “

According to Kuku, the work of Akinyemi, and his collaborators, has significantly improved knowledge on the molecular mechanisms underlying vascular cognitive impairment and dementia, especially the role of neuroinflammation in the pathobiology of these disorders whose prevalence is increasing at an alarming rate globally.

“The work also furthered the understanding of the genetic epidemiology of strokes among people with African ancestry, unmasking novel targets for prevention and showing the feasibility of precision treatment.

“Akinyemi has improved understanding of the epidemiology of dementia in Africa and molecular mechanisms of vascular cognitive impairment and dementia (VCID).” Speaking further, Kuku revealed that the largest neurobiobank in Africa was established under Akinyemi’s leadership, and now houses over 170,000 blood fractions (including extracted DNA) from stroke patients and control subjects.

The NAS Gold Medal was instituted by the NAS in 2016, to be awarded to deserving Nigerian scientists who have made significant achievements in science, of national relevance and global resonance.

The award is made annually, alternating between the Life and Physical Sciences, and consists of a medal, a certificate, and a purse. The 2023 award is in the Life Sciences.