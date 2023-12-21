Akinola, Ebohon go Beyond Aesthetics @ Alexis Galleries

Akinola’s signature of darkening his subjects’ faces symbolises strength, grandeur, sophistication, elegance and dignity

By Osa Mbonu-Amadi, Arts Editor

The joint art exhibition by two renowned artists, Ebenezer Akinola and Sam Ebohon, which has been running at Alexis Gallery, Akin Olugbade Street, off Idowu Martins, Victoria Island, Lagos, is expected to close on December 23, 2023, according to Patty Chidiac-Mastrogiannis, the Director of the gallery who spoke with Vanguard.

According to Adebimpe Owoyemi, Curator of the joint exhibition, ‘Beyond Aesthetics’ is the showcase of paintings that elude the traditional aesthetics expected in a work of art.

One of the paintings by Ebenezer Akinola showing at the exhibition

“As culture shifts is an inevitable constant experience in reality, so should contemporary understanding of such reality, the visual narration, alteration of style, concepts, and most importantly, broadening of aesthetics in the representation of these ever-changing realities.

“Shifting narrative and broadening traditional aesthetics is an understanding and practice Ebenezer Akinola and Sam Ebohon had decided to infuse in their styles.”

“Akinola,” says the curator, “elevates contemporary black culture, challenging notions of race, gender, beauty, spirituality, identity, and the political landscape of modern Africa through his paintings. One of his works on display titled “Kids of Paradise’ is a proper display of understanding and contemporary fashioning of reality, broadening the reach of aesthetics.

“The relatable fashion sense and detailed contemporary fashion look like the casual Croc slippers, the bogus and colorful shades, tinted hairs, use of vibrant colors that can easily be identified as “black” and also Akinola’s signature of darkening of his subject’s faces, symbolizing strength, grandeur, sophistication, elegance, and dignity. He is intentional about the details, driving the viewer’s attention to specific areas where his messages lay.”

Also on display are ‘the kind of girl your papa warned you about’, ‘Kids of paradise ii’, ‘Let us go beyond this moment’, ‘l am invisible’, and more.

As earlier mentioned, Sam Ebohon’s works are identifiable paintings of figurative expressions and large crisscross strokes that abstract his subject matter. A blurry but clear effect of objects and figures that evolves playful visual effects through the use of seemingly out-of-focus imagery which is seen as through a glass prism where the images expand into a reflection of motion, the result is simply breathtaking!

Ebohon also creates deep messages from his sarcastic titles. “Pikin strong not bcos den call am Samson” is one of those works. The title implies that the appearance of a thing doesn’t convey its true content. The painting is a blurry representation of a local electrical pole with so much complexity in its arrangement, yet transmits poor power. With a closer concentration, you will discover the painting literally has the title embedded in it.

Among other works are “Feel at home naim make visitor spoil remote”, “awe (Man and Creator)”, and more.