‘Aketi was loved by many’ — Governors mourn Akeredolu

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

GOVERNORS under the aegis of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, NGF have mourned one of their colleagues, the late Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN on his demise on 27th December 2023.

In a statement yesterday in Abuja by the NGF Chairman and Kwara State Governor E AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq, the state governors described Akeredolu as one who was loved by many and a true believer in justice and fairness.

The statement read, “It is with a heavy heart that I, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, Chairman Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF), on behalf of my colleagues and the entire staff of the Forum, commiserate with the family of our dear brother, friend and colleague, H.E. Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu CON (SAN) on his demise on 27th December 2023.

“Aketi was loved by many, a true believer in justice and fairness – a course he towed dearly to the very end. Amongst many, he was a voice of reason, one whose counsel resonated well and often brought succour.

“He was an accomplished Senior Advocate of Nigeria, a true democrat, and a believer in the new Nigeria project.

His humility and non-partisan stance for national interest to always prevail endeared him to many.

“His valuable contributions and interventions as a member of the Forum, helped us forge ahead of our political and ideological differences for the greater good of the nation. He was a statesman and an embodiment of intellectual acuity.

“We are indeed saddened by this irreplaceable loss and pray for the family and the entire people of Ondo State in this difficult time. May God in his infinite mercy ease your pain.

“We hope to find solace in our memory of his achievements and that his good deeds will live on. Aketi lived a good life, fought a good fight, and will forever be remembered as a hero.”