Akeredolu’s legacies ‘ll never be forgotten – Ondo Rep candidate, Dare Aliu

Former Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu

— Was a beacon of hope and a symbol of resilience

— Begs Ondo people to support Aiyedatiwa

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A former Peoples Democratic Party PDP candidate for the House of Representatives in Ondo state, Hon. Dare Aliu, has described the late governor Rotimi Akeredolu, as a brave man who contributed his quota to the development of the State and the country at large.

Aliu, while commiserating with the people of the State over the death of Governor Akeredolu, said in a statement, in Akure, that he would greatly be missed.

The former aide to the former Governor Olusegun Mimiko and former Chairman, Ondo State Signage and Advertisement Agency, said “today, we mourn the loss of a remarkable leader, his dedication to the people of Ondo State was unwavering, and his impact will be felt for generations to come, as he was a beacon of hope and a symbol of resilience, who led with integrity and a deep sense of duty.

He called for “the support of the new governor in the saddle and charged the people of the state to remain calm and with the hope of better years ahead.

Aliu said the recent power tussle and political problems that has been resolved, almost grounded the state and the running of government for months.

The party stalwart appealed to the people of Ondo State, to support the new government, under the leadership of the new Governor, His Excellency, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, as he strives to attract good things to the state, which will in turn improve the socioeconomic status of our people.

He said “In the spirit of unity, let us forge a path towards peace, sustainable growth, and inclusive development.”

Aliu charged the political gladiators to work together across party lines, to create a society that thrives on collaboration, embraces diversity, and ensures the well-being of every citizen.

He said “together, we can build solid foundation for a brighter and more harmonious future for Ondo State.”

” it’s imperative for our state to prioritize growth beyond political boundaries. Let us unite in our shared commitment to progress, transcending partisan lines, for the collective well-being of our citizens.

“Together, we can build a stronger, more prosperous future for all and sundry in Ondo State.