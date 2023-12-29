Akeredolu’s left when his contributions, voice are most needed, Ondo PDP gov aspirant, Akingboye

Former Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu

By Dayo Johnson, Akure.

A governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo state, Otunba Bamidele Akingboye, has said that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu died when his contributions and voice are most needed in the state and the country.

Akingboye, while condoling with the family and the state government, described the death of late governor as shocking.

According to him the death of our governor, Rotimi Akeredolu ” is a big loss to the people of Ondo state, his community of Owo and the nation at large.

Akingboye who is the Chief Executive Officer of Benshore Maritime Ltd.& Clog Oil Systems, said he received the news of the former Governor’s death with great shock.

He noted that his demise is not only a huge loss to the nation and the good people of Ondo state in general but the legal community.

“It is really unfortunate that this morning, death came and snatched away a man that l consider to be a real human being, who is passionate about Nigeria, and its development, principled, kind, simple, practical and down to earth and revolutionary

“Akeredolu was a valiant fighter, truthful leader, consistent statesman and liberal democrat whose contribution to achieving the Southern presidency and South West Security Network codenamed Amotekun remains evegreen.

“Aketi stood for his people, he stood for truth when others were afraid to do so, not minding whose ox is gored”

The business mogul and philanthropist also specifically sympathize with the Olowo of Owo Kingdom, people of Owo and Akeredolu family for the monumental loss; prays that God grants them fortitude to bear the loss.

“In this moment of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with the New Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, we pray for God’s protection, guide and wisdom.

Akingboye also implored Ayedatiwa, to maintain his good name, prioritize the interest of the masses and ensure that he leaves no stone unturned in ensuring Ondo state is viable, strong, virile and happiest place we are all proud of.