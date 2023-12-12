Akeredolu’s incapacity to sign transfer of power letter enough for his removal – Sowore

Omoyele Sowore said the lack of capacity of Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu to sign transfer of power letter to his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa is enough reason for his removal from office.

Sowore stated this in a statement via his verified X handle.

The activist faulted President Bola Tinubu’s directive that the ailing Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu should transfer power to his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa via a letter with his e-signature.

It was earlier reported that President Tinubu had directed Akeredolu to transfer power to his deputy, Aiyedatiwa.

Sowore described the handover directive as illegal and unacceptable, adding that for Akeredolu to be so incapacitated that he couldn’t sign a simple letter was enough reason to be removed from office.

He faulted President’s handover directive and called on the State House of Assembly to act in accordance with the legal procedures established by law by impeaching the ailing governor.

Sowore stated, “The information circulating that @officialABAT is asking for ailing Ondo State Gov. Akeredolu to transmit another forged letter to “hand over power” to his deputy is both illegal and unacceptable.

“The State House of Assembly must act in accordance with the legal procedures established by law.

“That @RotimiAkeredolu is so incapacitated that he can’t sign a simple letter is enough reason to kick him out of office.

“That’s exactly what will happen starting from Saturday #AkeredoluMustResign A mass rally is to hold across the state from Saturday, this will happen in all cities and towns across Ondo state, no longer in Akure alone* TAKE NOTE!”