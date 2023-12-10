Akeredolu’s forged signature: Probe Ondo commissioner, group tells lGP

Inspector of Police, Egbetokun

—- Forensic documents, fake

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Some leaders in Ondo state under the auspices of Ondo Elite Assembly OEA, have asked the inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to invite the Energy and Minerals Resources Commissioner, Razaq Obe for questioning over the alleged forgery of governor Rotimi Akeredolu signature.

The group in a statement by its General Secretary, Chief Yemi Oladiran, also demanded for the prosecution of the commissioner of found culpable.

Oladiran, said that the group possess “credible information indicating that Obe and others were responsible for fabricating documents containing the purported forged signature of the Governor.

He explained that Obe orchestrated the creation of a fake document with a forged signature of the Governor.

According to him”These tactics are part of a larger plan to incite protests and cause chaos in the state.

” It is important for the people of the state to know that, after thorough investigation, we have discovered that the document allegedly in Obe’s possession was fabricated and did not originate from the Governor.”

“Our findings have revealed that Obe, along with another individual from Deputy Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa’s group, were the masterminds behind the creation of the fabricated document with the forged signature. Obe must answer serious questions from the security agencies.

“We urge the police, the Department of State Services (DSS), and other relevant agencies to summon Obe for questioning and thoroughly scrutinise both him and the documents in his possession.

“It is imperative to contact Governor Akeredolu to verify whether he signed the document or not.

“We are confident that Obe and his accomplices forged a document with a forged signature in order to create a pretext for stirring up unrest in the state.

” They have already begun planning protests and instigating various forms of violence. All of these actions are directly linked to the deputy governor’s ambition to assume the role of acting governor.

“We reiterate that the document, which purportedly underwent forensic investigation, is fraudulent.

“Obe and his accomplice likely forged the governor’s signature to create an impression of forgery within the government. The interests of Ondo State surpass their personal agendas.

“We call upon the Inspector General of Police, to whom we have already submitted a petition, and the Director General of the DSS to conduct a thorough investigation into this matter.

Oladiran said” We have also instructed some of our young members to resist any protests under the guise of government forgery.

” We understand that only the security agencies can authoritatively determine whether forgery has occurred or not.

He demanded that “Obe not only be summoned for questioning but also prosecuted if found guilty, as a deterrent to others who believe they can employ criminal means to achieve their selfish objectives.

“We will not rest until those responsible for this fabricated document are held accountable.

Oladiran added that ” Likewise, we urge Governor Akeredolu to promptly dismiss Obe from his position. He has betrayed the oath he swore and is no longer fit to hold any public office.