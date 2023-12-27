Akeredolu’s death, monumental loss to Nigeria – Yahaya Bello

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi has mourned the tragic passing of Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, who died in the early hours of Wednesday.

Bello, in a statement on Wednesday in Lokoja by his Media Aide, Onogwu Muhammed, described Akeredolu as a preeminent and forward-thinking progressive leader that would greatly be missed.

Akeredolu reportedly died in the early hours of wednesday after a protracted illness.

Reflecting on Akeredolu’s transformative impact as the president of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) in 2008, Bello said “the Judiciary and the people of Ondo state and Nigeria as a whole will greatly miss him.

“I received the sad news of the death of my elder brother and senior colleague, His Excellency Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, with a deep sense of grief.

“Akeredolu’s unwavering commitment and dedication in steering the ship of democracy and good governance during his seven-year tenure as the governor of Ondo are acknowledged with deep admiration.

“I can’t easily forget Akeredolu’s stature as one of the eminent figures in Africa’s legal profession, acknowledging his relentless efforts in advancing justice, upholding the rule of law, and fortifying democratic institutions in Nigeria.

“This big loss is not only for the Akeredolu family and Ondo state alone but a monumental loss for the entire nation.

“His role as a senior governor colleague and statesman, his invaluable wise counsel and kind guidance that significantly contributed to the enhancement of the Governors Forum’s leadership and democratic institutions in Nigeria will remain fresh in our minds.”

Bello said that Akeredolu was not just a senior governor colleague but also a statesman, whose wisdom and kind guidance, had profoundly impacted his (Bello’s) leadership.

He said: “This is a great loss to all of us, the people of Ondo state, and Nigeria in general. God gives life and takes at His will.”

The governor, however, urged the family, friends, and colleagues of the late legal luminary to find solace in his exemplary leadership and dedication to the service of humanity, which had undeniably resulted in remarkable progress in the nation’s democratic journey.

He prayed for the peaceful repose of Akeredolu’s soul.

Akeredolu, born on July 21,1956 in Owo, passed on in the early hours of Wednesday after an illness.