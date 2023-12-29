Akeredolu, the silver grey Knight in shining amour of south west – Onoh

Former Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu

Former spokesman of President Bola Tinubu in the south east, Dr. Josef Onoh has described the late former Governor of Ondo State, His Excellency, Chief Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) as the silver grey night in shinning amour who stood for the people of the south west when it mattered most.

Onoh said that with Akeredolu’s demise, leaders in power must realise that a cordial existence devoid of political rancour is the most important thing in life, stating that every leader’s responsibility to those they lead is what they will be judged after.

He noted that when the dark clouds covered over the south west and the Ondo people, history will remember Akeredolu as a valiant knight in shining amour, who rode boldly in defense of his people.

“With his silver grey charm he rode in the defense of his people which history will forever be kind to him. His exit shows the transient of power which no leader should be carried away,” Onoh paid tribute.

He described Akeredolu as a hero who triumphed over insecurity in the South West Nigeria, recalling how the state of insecurity in the south west prompted the late Governor as the Chairman of the Forum of Governors of South West states to establish the South West Security Network, popularly known as Amotekun.

He said that Akeredolu was an Enugu Man who did his National Youth Service in Enugu from where he met his wife, Betty, adding that as the President of Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), the late Governor came down to Enugu and played important role during the burial of his father, H.E late Chief C.C Onoh.

Onoh stated that despite the health challenge which the late governor had, he remained resolute in his convictions, standing for what is right and just which endeared him to many.

“He was forthright, sometimes very stubborn and resolute, yet He was a brave democrat, daring in determination, gallant, heroic, with tenacity and valor. A defender of his people and his people will forever appreciate his profound efforts. He wept at Ọ̀wọ̀ massacre in a Christian Holy church and sort justice. He fought a good battle with sickness that took a huge toll on his his health.

“Yet, his establishment of Operation Amotekun eventually brought about order and stability in all South-west states and reduced activities of kidnappers and criminals.

“Akeredolu was a courageous fighter for the rights of his people , an astute lawyer, an interventionist in politics and a friend. May God grant his soul eternal rest. Amen,” Onoh prayed.