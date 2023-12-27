Akeredolu, one of our most influential, courageous Presidents – NBA

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA– The Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, has paid glowing tribute to the late Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, describing him as one of the most influential and courageous Presidents that ever led the legal body.

Akeredolu, who died on Wednesday after a protracted ill-health, served as President of the association from 2008 to 2010.

The NBA, and which is the umbrella body of legal practitioners in the country, in a condolence message that was signed by its President, Mr. Yakubu Maikyau, SAN, said his death a collective loss, even as it recalled his effort to stem the tide of insecurity within the South West region of the country.

“His Excellency was called to the Bar in 1978 and had served the NBA in several capacities.

“He variously served as Secretary and Vice Chair of Ibadan Branch and went on to become the 24th President of the Association from 2008 to 2010 – one of the most influential and courageous Presidents ever to lead the NBA.

“The late learned Senior Advocate also served the nation in various other capacities at different times, one of which was as Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice from 1997 to 1999 and later as two-term Governor from 2017 till his demise.

“Aketi, as he was popularly called, was in our lexicon a true Bar man who firmly believed in the ability of the legal profession to make a difference in our society.

“It was this belief that led him into politics resulting in being elected twice has the Governor of Ondo State. Aketi will mostly be remembered for his forthrightness and down-to-earth perspectives especially on matters of national importance.

“He will be positively remembered for his several contributions to the growth and development of Ondo State and the entire region.

“As Governor, Aketi was at the forefront of the establishment of the regional security network, Amotekun, to address security concerns in the western region.

“So far, the network has been effective in stemming the tide of terrorism, armed robbery, kidnapping, banditry, etc., within the region and currently stands as a model for other regions to emulate.

“For his contributions to the progress of Nigeria, he was recognized by the Federal Government and conferred with the national honour of Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) in October 2022.

“There is no denying that the learned Senior Advocate left indelible footprints in the sands of time.

“I commiserate with the entire Akeredolu clan, particularly his wife, Betty, and children, on this very painful loss. I also extend my condolences to the Ondo State Executive Committee and the entire people of Ondo State.

“Aketi’s departure is our collective loss. My prayer is that God Almighty will comfort the hearts of all members of his family, his colleagues, and friends.

“May the peace of God which is beyond human understanding, protect our hearts and minds through Christ our Lord, Amen,” the message further read.