AKEREDOLU: Nigeria’s modern day restructuring fighter gone – Ijaw leader

Former Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu

By Dapo Akinrefon

Coordinator of the Ijaw Monitoring Group, IMG, Mr Joseph Evah, on Friday, paid glowing tributes to late Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State, describing him as Nigeria’s modern day restructuring fighter.

Evah, in a statement, described the deceased as a true democrat, who will be loved by all Nigerians.

Describing the late Akeredolu as a true democrat who worked relentlessly to ensure democracy, good governance and respect for rule of law thrive, the Ijaw leader said: “I received with deepest shock, the death of our brother, Governor Rotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, who died at the age of 67.

“Akeredolu was a complete gentleman, a true democrat whose contributions to the sustenance of democracy in the country was appreciated and cherished by all.

He will be remembered as Nigeria’s modern day restructuring fighter. He spearheaded the establishment of the Western Security Network outfit known as Amotekun when marauding Fulani herdsmen invaded the South West.

He, however, commended the indomitable spirit of late governor for giving hope to a new Nigeria before his untimely departure from mother earth.

The statement reads: “His death has created a wide vacuum difficult to fill not only in the South west but in the entire country. His contributions in strengthening democracy in Nigeria and beyond would continue to be remembered and commended.

“Akeredolu was a true patriot by every standard. He remains the true symbol of the restructuring spirit. His commitment to the establishment of Amotekun, local vigilante group to carry out neighbourhood watch was the road map to state police. Our renowned legal luminary confronted former President Muhammadu Buhari without fear to establish Amotekun.”

The ijaw leader, who lamented that the death of Akeredolu has robbed Nigeria of true patriots and the sad development will delay Nigeria progress.

He said: “Nigeria needs only 10 Akeredolu’s spirit and courage to change the destiny of Nigeria for good.

“On behalf of the Ijaw people, we wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, political associates and good people of Ondo State. “May his soul rest in peace.”