Akeredolu: Nigeria, Yoruba lost a courageous, honest leader – Ooni

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi has described the late Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has a honest, courageous leader, describing his death as monumental loss to Yoruba race and Nigeria as a whole.

Oba Ogunwusi in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Wednesday, said late Governor Akeredolu was an epitome of courage and honesty.

While disclosing that Akeredolu lived a life worthy of emulation, he stressed that the Oduduwa race has a lost a pillar of courage, who stood for the protection of his people at difficult times.

It reads, “The Oduduwa race have just lost a pillar of honesty and courage, a man who served humanity with his expertise as a law luminary, experienced politician and a true descendant of Oduduwa.

“When we were challenged at the grassroots by invaders who masqueraded as herdsmen, Aketi worked with stakeholders across southwest and the national level to deliver our mandate of security and prosperity. This birthed Amotekun and other initiatives through which our people are safer and more confident to embark on their lawful businesses daily.

“He was a honest, bold and courageous leader whose legacy will never be forgotten. If Akeredolu tells you anything, that is the way it is.

“His death is a personal loss to me because we were very close right from our days as students of Loyola College, Ibadan till date. In fact, he did a legacy project for the school through which his name will forever be remembered.

“My heartfelt condolence goes to the First Lady, Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu and the entire family, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, Ondo sons and daughters as well as fellow Nigerians.”