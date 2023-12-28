Akeredolu: NBA Owo, former Speaker, others mourn

— We’ve lost our grand patrol, benefactor

— His death, created irreparable void- former Speaker

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Nigeria Bar Association NBA, Owo, in Ondo state has said that the late governor Rotimi Akeredolu would be greatly missed by the association.

Also, a former of the state House of Assembly Rt Hon Victor Olabimtan, said that Akeredolu’s death has “created irreparable void not just because of the office you occupied but also because of who you truly were: A true friend and leader per-excellence.

The chairman of the NBA, Owo, Oladele Oladejo, said in a statement that ” It is with deep sadness and a personal sense of loss that we record the death of our governor, grand patrons, benefactor, and colleague, Oluwarotimi odunayo Akeredolu SAN CON.

“AKETI as fondly called was a passionate and tireless listening friend of the branch.

” His vision for the branch and the state at large were neither narrow nor was he inattentive to the everyday yearnings of his people.

“His generosity and guidance has kept the branch afloat in difficult times and his energy, kindness and belief in the branch have kept us going.

” We know that his loss is felt the same way in the many other spheres of our lives in ondo state and beyond. our thoughts are also with his family at this difficult time.

“He will be greatly missed. Words alone cannot adequately express our gratitude for the tremendous support of Aketi to the Owo Bar.

On his part, the former Speaker, Rt Hon Victor Olabimtan, said that “The news of your death jolted me and I am yet to recover from the shock. Naturally, your protracted illness should have prepared me for the eventuality, but the desire to continue to enjoy more of your physical presence overrode my rational thinking.

“Despite your frailty when I saw you last, your determination and struggle to live strengthened my hope for a possible recovery. But who are we to question God?

“Your last words to me were, “Victor, don’t worry I’ll be fine.” I have no doubt in my mind that you are indeed fine now.

” Away from the pains and stress of illness and now resting in peace as you rightly deserved. Your demise created irreparable void not just because of the office you occupied but also because of who you truly were: A true friend and leader per-excellence.

“Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, CON, you were uniquely different in many ways and there can never be another Aketi. Your passion for the development of Ondo State and unity of our dear nation will forever be in our memories.

“The story of how you put your second term ambition on the line in defence of the Yoruba race will be shared with generations to come.

“I served as the Director General of your campaign twice (1st and 2nd terms) because of my belief in your leadership and ability to lift our state up, and you didn’t disappoint.

“Thank you for your service and dedication to the wellbeing of our people. Your indelible mark in the education, health, governance and infrastructural development in Ondo State are priceless legacies for which we are all grateful.

“You, indeed, gave your all. Posterity will forever be kind to your memory.

My condolences to your wife, Arabinrin Betty Akeredolu, and children, your siblings and family, your friends and followers, the people of Owo and Ondo State in general.

“May God grant us all the fortitude to bear the pains of your untimely exit. May your soul rest in peace. You will be sorely missed.

Also, a former House of Assembly aspirant in Ose council area of the state,

Hon. Olaolu Kevin, has expressed deep condolences to the people of Ondo State and the APC Family on the loss of the governor

Olaolu described Akeredolu as “a courageous and dedicated champion of his state and nation at large, he was a defender of freedom.’

“Throughout his life he fought for the working men and women of Ondo State and served as an inspiration to many living throughout our country.

“I also want to express my condolences to the immediate families of the Governor, Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this crucial and difficult time.”

He prayed to God to grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable and irreparable loss.

“I’ll also encourage the Acting Governor to continue in the agenda of his Principal in delivering the dividend of democracy to the great people of Ondo state as promised during their campaign.

He prayed that ” God will grant him the require wisdom needed at this crucial point.

Olaolu said he should be weary of Politician who are after their own interests at this particular period rather than the interest of the masses.