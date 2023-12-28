Akeredolu: Makinde declares 3-day mourning, flags at half-mast

File image of Makinde (left) and late Akeredolu

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has declared three days of state mourning in honour of the late Rotimi Akeredolu, who was governor of Ondo State and Chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum.

The directive of Makinde, who is also the Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, is contained in a statement issued on Thursday in Ibadan by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Sulaimon Olanrewaju.

Akeredolu died on Wednesday morning in Germany, where he had gone for medical treatment.

He has been replaced as Ondo State governor by his erstwhile deputy, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Makinde said that all flags at public offices in Oyo state would be flown at half-mast for three days.

He had, on Wednesday evening, alongside the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, Governor Abdulrazaq Abdulrahman of Kwara State, visited the Ibadan home of the late Akeredolu.

Earlier, Makinde had described Akeredolu as “a dogged fighter and courageous leader” , who worked for peace, prosperity, and progress of the South-West region.

He said: “In Aketi (Akeredolu), I have also lost a worthy co-fighter for the South-West cause. We were both at the vanguard of the struggle, which birthed the South-West Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun.

“Aketi’s fervent and unrelenting stance on issues that border on South-West’s regional integration and progress is a lesson for leaders. He will be sorely missed.

“Rest well, my dear brother and may the good Lord be with everyone you left behind,” Makinde added.