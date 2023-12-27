Akeredolu left a significant void in our political landscape, Ganduje mourns

Ganduje

Omeiza Ajayi

National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has mourned the transition of the Ondo state Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, saying he has left a void in the nation’s political landscape.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu Wednesday in Abuja, Ganduje described the death of the former President of the Nigerian Bar Association NBA as a great loss not only to Ondo State but also to the entire country, the progressive family, the legal profession and the ruling APC.

Governor Akeredolu, aged 67, passed on after a protracted illness, “leaving behind a remarkable legacy of dedication towards the development and betterment of Ondo State”, Ganduje said.

He commended the deceased, an accomplished lawyer and advocate for progress, for his unwavering commitment to steering the affairs of the state and for his tireless efforts to improve the lives of his people.

Ganduje said; “As we reflect on Governor Akeredolu’s remarkable contributions to public service, we remember his unflinching commitment to the principles of democracy, his determination to make a lasting impact on the lives of the people he served, and his undying love for Ondo State and its citizens.

“Throughout his tenure, Governor Akeredolu exhibited exceptional leadership skills, fostering economic growth, implementing critical infrastructure projects, and championing initiatives that enhanced the standard of living for the people of Ondo State. His dedication to ensuring peace, stability, and unity within the state will forever be remembered.

“Governor Akeredolu’s departure leaves a significant void in our political landscape. His absence will be felt by all who had the privilege of working with him, collaborating on projects, or simply experiencing his remarkable leadership firsthand.

“On behalf of members of the All Progressives Congress APC, I extend our deepest condolences to the family, the government, the people of Ondo State, friends, and loved ones of Governor Akeredolu. We share in their grief and offer our heartfelt support during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with them, may they find solace in knowing that his contributions to Ondo State will be forever cherished.

“As we come to terms with this loss, let us honour Governor Akeredolu’s memory by remaining committed to the ideals and principles he held dear. Let us continue to work together, building on his firm foundation and striving for the progress and prosperity of Ondo State.

“Indeed, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s legacy will endure, and his vision for a better Ondo State will never be forgotten.”