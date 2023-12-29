Akeredolu: A legal luminary, politician per excellence –  Aregbesola 

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

OSOGBO – The immediate past Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has described late Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has a dogged lawyer and a radical politician per excellence.

In a condolence message he personally signed and made available to newsmen in Osogbo on Friday, Aregbesola said Akeredolu’s life was a mirror of admirable legacy he has woven, having navigated the luminary profession and politics excellently.

While describing the late Governor as a radical politician, he noted Akeredolu was also an advocate of regional unity, prompting the state to adopt the regional anthem after Osun state.

It reads party, “It is with a heavy heart that I join the wife, children, friends, the progressives family in Nigeria, people and government of Ondo to mourn the passing of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, the beloved former Governor of Ondo.

“Aketi’s life was a mirror of the admirable legacy he has woven. He navigated his roles with excellence – from steering the Nigerian Bar Association to advocating brilliantly in Nigeria’s highest courts, and from fostering progress across Ondo as governor to championing the unity of our federation. All the while, he stood as a pillar of love and guidance for his family, a devoted husband and a caring father. His story prompts us to reflect on the enduring impact of a life dedicated to service, unity, and family.

“The departure of someone as dynamic as Aketi, at any stage in life, stirs a deep emotional current and a profound sense of loss within us. This is the collective heartache we share as we reflect on the void left by his passing.

“After his significant contributions in the legal arena, Aketi sought and was twice entrusted by the people of Ondo to lead as their governor, a role he embraced and excelled in with distinction. He wasn’t just a leader; he was a friend, a radical colleague, and a brother committed to the cause.

“Arakunrin stood out as a true advocate for regional unity, actively engaging in initiatives that propelled this vision forward. Notably, he was the sole Governor to join Osun in embracing the Omoluabi anthem, illustrating his commitment to regional solidarity. His absence will be deeply felt by nationalists, federalists, and patriots alike, for he was a staunch supporter of progressive ideals.

“I feel a profound personal loss as I extend my heartfelt sympathies to his wife, children, and the broader Ondo community upon Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s passing. On behalf of my family and colleagues, please accept our deepest condolences.

“In our grief for a brother greatly valued, I pray for his soul’s peace and for strength for his family to endure this immense loss. I also hope for continued courage within the government to carry forward his progressive agenda. Arakunrin’s legacy is too significant to fade”