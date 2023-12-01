Ajadi bags new title ‘Golden Son of Yoruba Land’

The Oyo State Canteen Workers Union has honored Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo with the prestigious title of the Golden Son of Yoruba Land.

The event took place on Thursday, 30 November, 2023, at the Recreation Club in Sabo, Ibadan, Oyo State.

The honour, encapsulated in a certificate, recognized Ajadi for his exceptional contributions to humanity, emphasizing his dedication to peace, youth development, and leadership.

Ajadi, a notable figure in Nigerian politics, was the governorship candidate for the New Nigeria People’s Party in Ogun State during the last general election.

Notably, he stood out by openly declaring his willingness to face prosecution if he failed to fulfill the electoral promises made to the Ogun electorate.

Ajadi’s philanthropic endeavors, particularly in Ogun State, have earned him widespread recognition. Beyond politics, he has made a significant impact in the entrepreneurial field, solidifying his status as a business mogul in Nigeria.

During the 2023 general election, Ajadi articulated his vision of restoring faith in public office and establishing a people-oriented government focused on the welfare of the Ogun people. His unwavering commitment to these ideals resonated with the electorate.

The certificate of honor specifically commended Ajadi for his advocacy for peace, youth development, and leadership, acknowledging his role as a beacon of positive change in the Yoruba Land.

Speaking on his recent achievement, Ajadi said he is grateful for receiving the prestigious Golden Son of Yoruba Land award, adding that he appreciates the Oyo State Canteen Workers Union.

“My dedication and contributions are truly commendable, and my impact resonates with the spirit of our community,” he said.

The event was graced by the Paramount King of Fuji, Alhaji Abass Akande Obesere. It also featured a stellar lineup of attendees, including the veteran journalists, Mr. Femi Akinrinwa and Gboyega Lawal.

Notable figures that accompanied Ajadi included Hon. Kilamuwaye Badmus, the SouthWest Public Relations Officer for NNPP, Comrade Olowu Olayemi Omokehinde, PRO NNPP Ogun State, Hon. Fatai Adenaya, and Hon. Akingbala Semiu.