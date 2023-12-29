Aiyedatiwa meets with Tinubu on 2024 guber poll

Acting Governor Aiyedatiwa

By Dayo Johnson

The race for the 2024 governorship election in Ondo State may have kicked off.

It was gathered that the Ondo State Governor, Mr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has started consulting with party leaders in a bid to run for the poll.

Sources said that Aiyedatiwa was in Lagos home of President Bola Tinubu to intimate him of his intention to run.

But aides to the governor said that the governor was at the Lagos residence of the president to officially inform him of the death of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and not to discuss politics.

The aide, who spoke with Vanguard in confidence, said that it was too early for the governor to start such politicking.

Vanguard also gathered that the son of the late governor Akeredolu, Babajide, was at the residence of President Tinubu to brief him on the burial arrangements of his late father.

Recall that Aiyedatiwa was at the lbadan residence of the Akeredolu’s, where he met with the wife, Betty, and the family members.

He left the Akeredolu residence for Lagos to meet with President Tinubu.

Details of his meeting with the president couldn’t be confirmed at press time.