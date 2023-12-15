Airstrike: 19 Northern governors meet in Kaduna

Governors of the nineteen northern states are currently meeting in Kaduna to discuss issues that affect the region.

This is the first time the new governors will be meeting since they came into office on May 29th, 2023.

The meeting, which is being held at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim Government House in the Kaduna state capital, will be chaired by the governor of Gombe State, Inuwa Yahaya, with Governor Uba Sani as the host.

During the meeting, the governors are expected to discuss security and other socio-economic challenges confronting the region.

The governors are also expected to commiserate with the Kaduna State government over the unfortunate military airstrike at Tudun Biri community in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The governor of Gombe, who is the chairman of the Northern Governors Forum, and the governor of Katsina State, Dikko Radda, have arrived for the meeting.

Others present are the deputy governors of Jigawa, Bauchi, Kano, Yobe and Kwara states, who are representing their state governors.