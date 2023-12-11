Aircraft spare parts difficulty to affect flight operations — Kenya Airways

Kenya Airways

By Prince Okafor

Travellers scheduled to travel with Kenya Airways in the coming days will experience significant flight disruptions.

This is coming as a result of challenges in the aircraft spare parts global supply chain.

The airline noted that the development will not exceed two weeks starting from today.

In a letter addressed to travelers and made available to Vanguard, the airline’s Chief Executive Officer and Group Managing Director, Allan Kilavuka, “As we approach the busy holiday season, we would like to take a moment to express our gratitude to our customers for their continued support and loyalty.

“Your trust in us means the world to us, and we are committed to providing you with the best possible travel experience.

“However, in light of the increased demand for air travel during this festive season, we want to share some important information with you. Our current flight schedule may experience disruptions in the coming weeks mainly due to challenges in the aircraft spare parts global supply chain.

“These challenges are leading to extended ground time of our aircraft for maintenance. Additionally, this may also lead to grounding one or more of our aircraft in line with our commitment to the highest level for safety and reliability of our operations.

“We understand the impact that schedule changes can have on your travel plans, and we sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause. Please be assured that our team is working tirelessly to minimize these disruptions and to keep you informed every step of the way.

“In the meantime, we kindly ask that you check updates on any changes to your flight schedule by checking our website, contacting our Customer Excellency Centre (CEC), or our mobile app. We are committed to providing you with timely information and support to help you navigate these potential challenges.

“We anticipate that these circumstances may persist for approximately two weeks, and we want to thank you in advance for your understanding and patience during this time.”