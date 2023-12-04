Air Force denies bombing Kaduna village

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Nigeria Air force (NAF) has distanced itself from the alleged bombing of a village in Kaduna State, that led to the death of many.

In a statement, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, the Director of Public Relations and Information of the Nigerian Air Force, stated that “the news making the rounds alleging that Nigerian Air Force (NAF) aircraft accidentally killed innocent civilians in Kaduna is false.”

“Please be informed that the NAF has not carried out any air operations within Kaduna State and environs in the last 24 hours.”

“Also, note that the NAF is not the only organization operating combat armed drones in the North western region of Nigeria. It is also important to ensure that due diligence is always exhausted by the media before going to press with unverified and unconfirmed reports,’ he added.

However, the Tudun Biri village in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna state, was allegedly bombed by a flying object and killed locals who were attending a religious ceremony on Sunday night.

“We were celebrating Maulud when the jet dropped the bomb, resulting in the immediate death of more than 30 people,” a local alleged.

However, Samuel Aruwan, the Overseeing Commissioner of the State Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs said government would address the media on the development.

“We will address the press at Government House on the situation because there would be a security meeting later,” he said.