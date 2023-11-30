Aigbe, Akindele line up stars for ‘Ada Omo Daddy’, ‘A Tribe Called Judah’s’ premier

Cinema goers are about to experience quality entertainment as two Nollywood titans release their blockbuster films: “A Tribe called Judah and Ada Omo Daddy,” to audiences on December 15.
Funke Akindele’s A Tribe called Judah is a family action film where five sons rob a mall to save their mother. However, on getting there, they are faced with other armed robbers.
On the other hand, Mercy Aigbe’s Ada Omo Daddy is a family drama/comedy that tells the story of a young lady who has everything working out for her, but whose world comes crashing down when her paternity was put in question a few days before her wedding.
Other films releasing this Christmas are Toyin Abraham’s Malaika and Aquaman 2.
