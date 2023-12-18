Ahebi Ugbabe, the story of Igbo woman king

By Osa Amadi

The Trial of King Ahebi …the woman who became man, is a recreation of an epic story of the first and ever Igbo King who was a woman and who ruled tyrannically, marrying wives for herself, taking other people’s wives and making masquerades – an abomination in Igboland since masquerades are the exclusive preserve of the men.

Set in the 19th century Igbo community of Umuida, Enugu Ezike, in Igboeze North local government area of Enugu state, King Ahebi Ugbade is a true-life story of a woman warrant Chief in Igbo land crowned by the colonial administrators who imposed leadership on the Igbo when they misunderstood the Igbo concept of republicanism and presumed that the Igbo did not have organized leadership system.

The drama opens with a divination of a soothsayer revealing that Ahebi (as a young girl) should be married to the Umuida community’s deity, instead of getting married to a male folk. Ahebi’s mother rejects the divination but the soothsayer warns of the great consequence of going against the god’s command.

Ahebi leaves the community and wanders into Igala land, in the present day Kogi state, where she is picked up by a village hunter in a forest where she hides amid echoes of surrounding ghosts. The hunter brings Ahebi home but she is rejected by the hunter’s wife and that is how her life in exile story began until she meets the colonial masters who eventually brings her back to Enugu Ezike and make her King of the Igbo community.

Recounting how the woman king ruled an Igbo community is the dramatization in Ahebi’s fight against patriarchy, dismantling of traditional restriction on womenfolk, and her sudden fall at the peak of power is the reversal of fortune embedded in the play written of a prolific journalist, Laurence Ani, who presently is the Executive Secretary of Enugu State Council of Arts and Culture.

In the drama’s grand premiere by the Council of Arts and ministry of culture and Tourism at the Institute of Management and Technology, IMT International Conference Center Enugu, the stage Director, Paul Ogege, made good use of improvised stage, an elevated proscenium of the institution’s conference center, to depict sceneries such as the Umuida community, the Igala forest and back to the palace of King Ahebi in Umuida. Unlike the usual dramatic presentations at nights, the play was performed in the afternoon, making the attempts at the use of lightning ineffective, same as changes in stage props.

Nevertheless, there is the effective use of behind the scene background sounds; whistles and drumming that determine the setting, the mood and the period of the play. There is also the effective use of traditional ethos, the native dances, the women gossips, the village palm wine drinkers and corresponding costumes and make ups for the period of the play.

Theatrically, the Director of the play harmonized the actors’ delivery of their lines with gestures and stage directions. He however employed more of storytelling than actions on stage, but the playwright’s use of archetypical names of the characters such as Attama and Onyeishi actually reveals the location of the epic story.

Staging of the play in Enugu brought to reality the lack of Arts Theatre in the Coal City center of Eastern region and the need for more attention and funding to the development of arts and culture, a sector that has for long been confined to relegation despite the creative economy potentials of the people of the southeast region.

With the over 30 cast and crew members of the theatre troupe, the playwright, Ani, said that the play will be taken round to other parts of Nigeria, while the Nollywood producers are also expected to move the production of the play into a full movie.

According to Ani, “It is envisaged that this play will become self- funding after its initial run, mostly through ticket sales and corporate partnerships. It is also projected that the play would inspire a movie Production, which will earn substantial royalties for the state.

“At the Council for Arts and Culture, we have imbibed the philosophy that Arts and Culture shouldn’t be content with its traditional place at the bottom of the social and economic pecking order.

“I believe we can creatively curate our cultural heritage, our artistic resources in a way that yields immense economic benefits for the individual artist, sundry players in our cultural space and the state.

“Of course, being a play steeped in history, I recognized that sensitivity might run deep for some, especially among individuals who share a common provenance as the play’s heroine. I‘d like to emphasize that any unflattering depiction is unintentional, and even if such exists, it cannot possibly overshadow Ahebi’s important status in Nigerian history,” Ani said.