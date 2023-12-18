Agbeyegbe’s The King Must Dance Naked on Glover memorial stage

By Prisca Sam-Duru, edited by Osa Amadi

Africa’s gifted and multi-talented intellectual, Pa Fred Agbeyegbe’s “The King Must Dance Naked”, is one of the plays lined up for the stage this festive period.

Directed by Toritseju Ejoh and Adebunmi Adewale, the play is produced by Soji Jacobs. It will be staged at the Glover Memorial Hall, Lagos, on December 22, 23, 24, 29 and 30, 2023 as well as from January 5 – 7, 2024.

The King Must Dance Naked’ Starr’s veterans such as Gloria Young, Toyin Oshinaike, Edmond Enaibe, Albert Akaeze, Zara Udofia-Ejoh, Mike Orie, Seyi Fasuyi and many others.

The story follows the birth of Omajuwa and her twin brother, Afinotan by the Queen. And on consultation of the gods on what the future holds for the twins, the chief priest, through the oracle, reveals that the female child is destined to succeed her father as king. The revelation is seen as a taboo that must not be allowed to happen. So, the queen, thinking she has tricked the gods, substitutes the female child with the male immediately before the sacrifice is to be performed.

Eventually, Omajuwa is crowned King in Ogbodume. Following the coronation, the land is plagued by famine, drought and diseases. The cause is attributed to the inability of the King to procreate. The cause of the King’s inability to produce an heir-apparent is not known until Mejebi appears.

His disclosure takes place when the oracle, through Afinotan, divines that the solution to the continuous suffering of the people is for the king to dance naked in the presence of the chiefs. The king dances naked and her feminine features are revealed.

Speaking during a private viewing of the play, Ejoh said, “The King Must Dance Naked” is a test on the quality of our leaders; if they are willing to be accountable. That’s what the play is all about. It touches on the rich Itshekiri history and culture which the writer Pa Fred Agbeyegbe, who is 88 years has used as a backdrop. The play was written in the early 90s and was a hit in Nigeria theatre. It is still very relevant as introspect to leadership in present day. It’s also in celebration of the writer’s birthday.”

He further explained that incorporating dances from outside the Itshekiri tribe was to show how people from other tribes joined in celebrations during the king’s coronation adding that Itshekiri people are a collection of different people from other ethnic nationalities.

The producer, Soji Jacobs described the play as “a very culturally rich piece celebrating the Itshekiri culture specifically. ‘The King Must Dance Naked’, has a lot of political undertones and we believe that it’s a show Nigerians would appreciate.”

The reason for staging the play this season according to him, is to promote “the importance of theatre. We are showing people that theatre is the cutting-edge of entertainment; and why it’s essential for people to embrace theatre. The humanisation of society is necessary and that’s what theatre does for the Nigerian community.”