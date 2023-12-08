After gaining weight, I hated my body – Bimbo Ademoye

Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Bimbo Ademoye has said that she hated her body after gaining weight.

Bimbo said this while sharing a video of herself dancing in a studio.

The thespian said that gaining weight made her detest her body and opened up on how she has been able to begin loving herself again.

She wrote: “Before you finish me. Pls I’m not a dancer , well at least not anymore ( safe for secondary school days ) . I decided to catch fun, with this amazing human called @officialmaninheelz . Never met anyone so warm and professional at the same time. I gained weight so I hated my body . Bright said , you own your body , you control it , it doesn’t control you. Thick thighs or thigh gap, move that body how you want.

“This was my first class recorded, thanks to @officialmaninheelz and @kredol_creativeidol so I thought to share with you guys. I’m definitely booking more sessions to perfect my dancing skills because I’m still very very far from knowing it and I hope I can bag that role of a dancer (I actually lost a role cause I couldn’t dance ) so wish me luck.

“Pls rate me on scale of 1-10. I know I’m a bit stiff but pls pity me o. Tamper justice with mercy.”

Vanguard News