Afrobeat singer, Mr Frosh drops new single ‘Code’

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Afrobeat musician, Bright Wokurum, known as Mr Frosh, has dropped a new song, ‘Code’. The song starts with interesting beats to grab the attention of music lovers.

Speaking about ‘Code’, Bright Wokurum disclosed that, it is to make people think about life, who they are, and how they connect with others. “The song is like a story, and you get to make your own sense of it.

“The music in “Code” is put together very carefully. It mixes catchy tunes with new beats, making it a different kind of music experience.

“But “Code” is more than just music. Mr. Frosh wants you to find your own meaning in the song. It’s like a personal journey when you listen to it”, he said

Speaking on his personal life, Wokurum, who hails from Port Harcourt, Nigeria, said, he has gained recognition through unique fusion of melody with a contemporary twist, creating a vibrant sound that resonates with diverse audiences.

Wokurum, infuses the soulful energy into his music. His distinct Afrobeat style, characterized by boldness and intensity, sets him apart in the music scene.

He has a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Port Harcourt, showcasing a blend of technical expertise and creative flair that enriches his musical expression.

He has been making waves, especially with his visually appealing music covers. The aesthetic allure of his cover art has contributed to the digital buzz surrounding his work, attracting a diverse online audience and establishing a notable digital presence.

With increasing recognition both nationally and internationally, Bright Samuel Wokurum, aka Mr Frosh, emerges as a noteworthy figure in the global Afrobeat scene. His journey underscores the diverse talent emerging from the Nigerian music scene, leaving a lasting impact in the digital realm.