Afro-Nostalgic artist, Young Oche transforms into Hvntar

Oche Peter, known by his stage name Hvntar, is a highly versatile and multi-talented Afro-Nostalgic artist. With a unique musical style that melds nostalgic melodies inspired by iconic Afrobeat songs, infectious rhythms, and contemporary lyrics, Hvntar has solidified his presence in the music industry.

Originally from Ohimini local government, Benue State, Nigeria, Hvntar seamlessly integrates the rich language and culture of his homeland into his artistic expressions.

Beyond his musical prowess, Hvntar stands out as both a remarkable model and a virtuoso in the art of soulful singing and lyricism. Advocating for the celebration of beauty, pride, and diverse cultures through his artistry, Hvntar’s impact extends beyond his musical contributions.

Born on October 2, 1998, in Ikeja Lagos, Hvntar spent his formative years in Lagos before returning to his hometown in Benue state, where his passion for music flourished. Beginning as a child singing in local churches and performing at parties, Hvntar’s musical journey reflects his deep connection to the art form.

Hvntar officially launched his music career with the debut single “Anyhow” in 2018, showcasing his talent through various covers and medleys. The turning point came in 2019 when he was discovered by the legendary Nigerian singer Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2baba. Winning the #NextUp online challenge, Hvntar became a member of the “Tboiz” boy band created by 2baba.

Having graced significant stages such as the “Campari Make It Red” Festival in Abuja and the AFRIMA Music Village in 2019, Hvntar’s musical journey reached new heights. His fusion of afrobeats with elements of R&B and soul defines his genre, with influences from mentors like 2baba and role models including P square, Burna Boy, Davido, Wande Coal, and Wizkid.

Describing his genre as Afro Nostalgia in a recent interview, Hvntar emphasizes the emotional vibes that trigger memories in his music. Remarkably, he has penned all his songs and collaborated with notable Nigerian producers such as Rexxie, Prestige, Dunnie, Masterkaft, and Popito.