AFRICUFF 2023: How African filmmakers, stars shutdown Houston for four days

By Benjamin Njoku

The beautiful city of Houston, Texas, reverberated like never before recently when African film makers and stars stormed there for the inaugural edition of the prestigious African Cultural Film Festival, AFRICUFF.

The festival organized by the esteemed filmmaker Emem Isong-Misode resonated with the founder’s strong belief in showcasing the films and cultures of the black race to outside world. For four days, participants were immersed in a cinematic fervor, fostering a tapestry of film-related dialogues,

screenings, critical analysis of films and documentaries, networking opportunities among filmmakers and creatives as well as well-deserved recognition of exemplary films and practitioners.

The award ceremony climaxed the four days event , held at Emem Isong’s Royal Arts Centre in Houston, Texas.

The opening ceremony was hosted by O.J Adaba and Mia Black. In attendance were top African actors and producers including Majid Michel, Uzodinma Okpechi, Moses Efret, Ikechukwu Onyeka, Uche Jombo, Chioma Chukwuka, and an array of esteemed guests, Bayo Alawiye, Bukky Fagbuyi, Merlisa Determined. Others were Grace Charis Bassey, Bola Aduwo, Nkem Den Chukwu, Dr. Chisom Oz-lee, Eva Banks, Bode Ojo, Ifeoma Ojukwu, Udeme Ekoriko and Ubong Eton.

The screening of the opening film, ‘Jagun Jagun,’ produced by Femi Adebayo, enraptured the audience, setting the stage for what was to be an enthralling event.

Throughout the festival, AFRICUFF transcended mere spectacle, morphing into a conduit for cultural exchange. Beyond its role as a celebration of cinema, Affricuff emerged as a platform bridging the chasm between global audiences and the storytellers of Africa. Embodying the theme ‘Thinking Local, Going Global,’ the festival stood as a testament to the extraordinary talents of African filmmakers, amplifying their voices and narratives on an international stage.

Discussions, steeped in the festival’s theme, reverberated through each day. Topics such as ‘Film Making in the Diaspora & on the Continent: The Experience’ and ‘How African Films Have Influenced Social & Political Change in Society’ ignited impassioned exchanges, as filmmakers and audiences alike fervently delved into these subjects. Affricuff emerged not only as a showcase of cinematic prowess but as a forum for robust discourse, nurturing a deeper understanding of African storytelling and its global impact.

The crescendo of the event unfurled during the Closing Ceremony and Awards Night, the list of nominees specially screened & nominated by a panel of eminent judges, befittingly headed by film curator Dr Shaibu Hussein, was indeed ba fitting denouement to an enchanting affair. The screening of the closing film, ‘Kamsi,’ directed by the talented Uzodinma Okpechi, culminated in a moment of triumph as Okpechi clinched the ‘Best Director’ award.

While veteran producer Wale Adenuga MFR, alongside prolific film maker and director, Blessing Effiom Egbe were honoured with the Lifetime Achievement awards.

Also, a special industry recognition award was given to Nkem Denchukwu.

They were honoured in recognition of their immense contributions to the development of the African film sector.

Interestingly, this pinnacle moment celebrated the collective brilliance and dedication of African filmmakers, underscoring Affricuff’s commitment to amplifying their exceptional talents.