Africa’s Youth Movements: The Bedrock for Transformative Politics

Harnessing the demographic dividend: How Africa’s youngest population is redefining politics and driving socioeconomic progress

By Marshall Comins

The demographic profile of Africa is marked by its youth – an attribute that is not merely statistical but the continent’s most vibrant asset. With strategic harnessing, this demographic dividend has the potential to catapult Africa’s social and economic status to unparalleled heights.

In 2020, the continent was home to the youngest population on the planet, with a median age of just 19.7 years. This presents a striking contrast to the older demographics of other continents.

To illustrate:

– Latin America and the Caribbean: Median age of 31

– Asia: Median age of 32

– Oceania: Median age of 33.4

– Northern America: Median age of 38.6

– Europe: Median age of 42.5, making it the oldest continent

About 60 percent of Africans were under the age of 25, and over a third were between 15 and 34 years old. Presently, about a billion individuals under the age of 35 reside in Africa, including 540.8 million 0-14-year-olds and 454.5 million 15-34-year-olds. Together, they make up 22.7 percent of the global youth population, trailing only Asia, which commands a 58-percent share.

Looking ahead to 2100, the continent’s demographic trends suggest:

– A dramatic increase in Africa’s youth population by 181.4 percent

– A decline in Europe’s youth population by 21.4 percent

– A decrease in Asia’s youth population by 27.7 percent

By century’s end, Africa’s youth cohort is projected to reach twice the size of Europe’s entire population, with nearly half of the world’s youth originating from Africa.

Political Engagement and Youth Influence

This flourishing youth population in Africa is making its presence felt in political spheres, both nationally and regionally. Their participation sends a clear message to policymakers to consider the perspectives and needs of young people. This year, Nigeria’s Youth Party celebrated its official recognition — a milestone for youth political engagement. In Ghana, the #FixTheCountry youth movement has gained significant momentum and is poised to influence the 2024 elections.

These instances in Nigeria and Ghana underscore the strategic and peaceful political engagement of youth movements, which is crucial for maintaining stability and security across the continent. With projections indicating that Africa’s youth will dominate the population for the foreseeable future, political strategies must be reformed to embrace this emerging demographic force.

In Nigeria, support from a range of youth movements for Peter Obi’s presidential campaign, although unsuccessful, has laid the groundwork for increased political participation among young people. The maturity and peaceful conduct displayed by Nigeria’s youth, especially compared to the political unrest in neighboring countries beset by violent rallies and coups, exemplifies a progressive, forward-looking approach.

They are not focused on past grievances but on building collective influence to hold power to account, setting the stage for greater political accountability, even if immediate victories are elusive.

The experience of Nigeria’s recent elections suggests a path away from disruptive political transitions toward more peaceful and constructive change, setting the stage for intergenerational political solidarity and a more stable and prosperous future for Africa.

Business Leadership: Supporting Change Beyond the Status Quo

Contrary to popular belief, many within Africa’s entrenched wealthy class are ardent supporters of the continent’s youth political movements. These entrepreneurs, often perceived as beneficiaries of the existing system, are increasingly advocating for a more competitive and transparent business environment, distinct from the corruption-tainted systems often linked to their government regimes.

In a tet-a-tet conversation, one Nigerian billionaire reflected on this shift to the author, stating on the condition of anonymity: “Our future lies in a system where success is based on merit and innovation – not political connections. Supporting our youth is not just a moral obligation; it is an investment in a more secure and stable Africa. Although many of us quietly donate to youth movements today and recognize the need to develop their political capacity, it’s not something we can always do openly.”

In nations like Nigeria and across Africa, a significant number of titans of business seem to understand the long-term benefits of a dependable and merit-based system over one vulnerable to the whims of undemocratic and nepotistic administrations. Their support is not always overt; many contribute discreetly to youth political initiatives, understanding the need for gradual and sustainable change.

Another African businessperson previously listed with Forbes emphasized the practical aspects of this support, remarking: “By enabling a political climate where young ambitious people can offer ideas and reforms, we’re not just aiding youths; we’re helping reshape the landscape for generations to come.”

These business leaders, having come of age in less-than-ideal circumstances, are now among the foremost advocates for reform. Their experience navigating the complexities of Africa’s economic landscape makes them uniquely qualified to appreciate the potential of a more equitable system. They envision a future where success is determined by innovation and hard work rather than political patronage.

By aligning with the youth, they are not just investing in the future of Africa’s economy; they are actively participating in the reshaping of its sociopolitical fabric. Their support adds a layer of credibility and practical insight to youth movements, bridging the gap between generations and socioeconomic classes.

This alliance also reflects a broader trend: a shift toward valuing ethical and sustainable business practices over short-term gains. It a move toward an Africa where the next generation of entrepreneurs and leaders can thrive in a fair and competitive market, unshackled from the limitations of a system that have long favored the few over the many.

As these leaders join hands with the youth, they lay the groundwork for a continent that values merit, innovation, and fairness, paving the way for a new era of African prosperity.

The Power of Nonviolent Activism

Nigeria’s emphasis on nonviolent protests and disciplined activism sends a powerful message to established political figures, encouraging a more respectful and responsive approach to the aspirations of Africa’s youth. Nonviolent protest training is an indispensable tool for these young activists, equipping them with strategies and skills for constructive dissent and change. It teaches resilience, enabling activists to maintain momentum and moral integrity in the face of adversity.

This engagement ensures inclusivity, broadening support from local and international communities. By mastering peaceful demonstration, African youths can create lasting platforms for change that are less prone to resistance or repression. History shows us – through the civil rights movement in the United States and the anti-apartheid struggle in South Africa – that peaceful methods can effect systemic change.

Integrating nonviolent protest training into the fabric of political activism in Africa can cultivate a new generation of leaders proficient in peaceful resistance and negotiation, contributing to a stable political environment and a peaceful, prosperous continent.

Despite setbacks, such as in the recent Nigerian elections, the youth must remain resolute, refining their strategies and maintaining unity.

In a world facing aging populations, Africa’s youthful energy is a profound strength, transcending natural resource exploitation. A proactive, empowered, and peaceful youth can collaborate with established authorities to chart new paths of mutual progress, attract foreign investment, and usher in a sustainable era of opportunity.

To foster such collaboration, incentives for peaceful and mature engagement must be established, reinforcing the positive behaviors exhibited by the youth in Nigeria and Ghana, and encouraging ongoing, honest dialogue.

A critical force with the power to shape the continent’s destiny, Africa’s youth is a movement that will endure for at least the next century. It is incumbent upon all stakeholders to recognize, engage with, and actively support this vibrant demographic as they strive to construct a transformative political landscape for Africa.

Nigeria and Africa’s Role in Shaping the Future

Nigeria’s burgeoning youth population is a microcosm of the broader African scenario. In a nation teeming with creativity and entrepreneurial spirit, young Nigerians are increasingly becoming trailblazers in all sectors, driving innovation and societal change. From tech startups in Lagos to social enterprises in rural communities, they are at the forefront of addressing local challenges with global relevance.

Moreover, Nigeria’s influence extends across the continent. As Africa’s largest economy, its youth movements, cultural trends, and political dynamics often set a precedent for other African nations. The engagement of Nigerian youths in politics and their push for accountable governance inspire similar movements across the continent, creating a ripple effect of empowerment and activism.

Across Africa, this youth bulge is not just a demographic phenomenon but a transformative force. With more than 60 percent of its population under the age of 25, Africa is poised to become a powerhouse of innovation and economic growth. The continent’s young population is increasingly aware of global trends and is keen on integrating these insights with local knowledge to create unique solutions to African problems.

In sectors such as agriculture, technology, and renewable energy, African youths are leading the way in sustainable practices and innovative approaches. They are not only consumers of global technology but are also becoming creators and innovators in their own right.

The political engagement of Africa’s youth is even more significant. As seen in Nigeria, young Africans are actively participating in political processes, advocating for policies that address their needs and aspirations. This participation is crucial in shaping policies that are inclusive and representative of Africa’s diverse population.

Young people across Africa – exemplified by today’s youth in Nigeria – are not just beneficiaries of future development; they are the active architects of it. Their energy, innovation, and resilience are vital assets in driving the continent toward an affluent and sustainable future. Recognizing, nurturing, and integrating their talents and aspirations into the broader socioeconomic framework is essential for the continent’s success in the years to come. This vibrant demographic is the bedrock for transformative politics in Africa, capable of shaping a brighter future for the continent and its people.