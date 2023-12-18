AFFORDABLE HEALTHCARE: LASHMA can’t do it alone, Zamba tells well-meaning Lagosians

…As LASG promises to cover Vulnerable residents In equity fund

By Dickson Omobola, edited by Chioma Obinna

Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Health Management Agency, LASHMA, Dr Emmanuella Zamba, has urged well-meaning Lagosians to support the state’s vulnerable, even as the agency is seeking innovative ways to provide affordable healthcare to them.

Speaking at the Eko Social Health Alliance, EKOSHA, fundraising event themed: ‘Art and Charity,’ organised by LASHMA, Zamba bemoaned what she termed the poverty index in Lagos.

Saying that even though no fewer than 923,000 people are covered under the Ilera Eko scheme, the state needs support to achieve its healthcare objectives.

According to her, about two-thirds of 923,000 individuals enrolled in the scheme, “which is like 334,000 are the vulnerable we have been able to cover thus far using the equity fund that Governor Sanwo-Olu gives to the agency as well as the basic healthcare provision fund from the Federal Government, support from philanthropists and general members of the public.

“This fundraising is a drop in the ocean when you look at our poverty index in Lagos State. We are calling on people to continuously support us as we bridge the gap for a healthier Lagos.”

On the reason for the event, she said: “This event was set aside to raise funds to cover an additional 200 to 300,000 people going forward. Some of the proceeds from this event will go into the accounts of 14 orphans who will have access to the accounts at the age of 18.

“We prioritise kids because they are the future of tomorrow. What will our tomorrow be like if we don’t nurture our kids? Children are special to us.

“We are IT enabled. We say what we mean and we mean what we say. Though we are coming out officially today (Thursday), we have been at this since December 2022. We have raised about N5 million through donations. It is transparent. We have newsletters that come out every quarter. In the newsletter, we give an account of every single thing covered. We don’t collect money without giving an account.”

Speaking the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi, restated the commitment to cater for vulnerable residents through the implementation of a social safety package called the equity fund.

Abayomi explained that the equity fund in the state’s budget is allocated to purchasing health insurance for underprivileged residents, who are qualified.

He further explained that there is a database for assessing people who fall below the threshold of self-sustainability.

“That database is what we use to assess people and pay for their health insurance so that they can access health at any of our government facilities, primary health care facilities, our general hospitals and even when they choose to go to a private facility,” he said.

Abayomi stressed that with the social safety scheme, vulnerable residents can acquire medical treatment for hypertension, diabetes, fever, birth control, antenatal care and basic surgical procedures, among others, without a fee.