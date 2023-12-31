AFCON 2023: Presidency backs Super Eagles to triumph, says Sports Minister

Minister of Sports Development, John Enoh has reaffirmed the support of the Presidency for the Super Eagles’ quest to triumph at the African Cup of Nations (AFCON), kicking off in January 13, 2024 in Cote d’Ivoire.

The Minister made the disclosure to newsmen at the Tunde Idiagbon International Airport in Ilorin, during a visit to Kwara State. Eno emphasized the significant backing extended by the Presidency, stating, thus “We are hoping that we are going to make the best out of it. We have the full backing of the president.”

The statement underscores the resolute commitment and belief in Nigeria’s Senior Men’s National team’s capabilities to excel in the prestigious tournament. The Minister conveyed the collective ambition of the Super Eagles to secure victory at the Africa Cup of Nations again, a decade after their last triumph in South Africa.

He expressed the Ministry’s collaboration with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to ensure meticulous planning and execution for a triumphant tournament. With a resounding desire for success and the unwavering support of the Presidency, the Super Eagles of Nigeria are gearing up to showcase their prowess and determination on the continental stage. The Ministry of Sports Development, in close coordination with the NFF, is dedicated to facilitating an environment conducive to the team’s success.