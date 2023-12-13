AEMA, links up with Ghanaian Singer Arathejay and comes through with Alt Soul

By Ayo Onikoyi

Talented singer and songwriter, Chiamaka Gift Egwundu, known professionally as Aema, has released a new EP, titled, Alt Soul .

The EP, which was released on the 8th of December, 2023 featured Singles like “DLT” and “FREE” featuring ghanaian artist “Arathejay” who is a versatile talent who mastered the crafts of songwriting, singing, and rapping, among others, who made his entrance onto the music scene through a notable feature of the track “Yard” which gained exposure on Mr Eazi EMPAWA Platform.

“ALT SOUL ” is a piece of art that reﬂects the mind of a modern day nerdy art creator who battles an internal war with their identity, having succeeded in breaking out of self imprisonment and societal norms, this piece explains the beginning of the journey to total freedom.