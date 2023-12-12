AdunniAde set to hold maiden concert in Akure

Leading female Juju/Highlife Artiste, Kolawole Temilola Morounmubo, popularly known as AdunniAde is set to hold her maiden concert in Akure, the Ondo State Capital.

Having been on the scene for about fifteen years, consistently putting up excellent performances at different events, it is time for AdunniAde to thrill the public and her fans.

The show is billed to be held at the International Conference Center, The Dome, Akure on Sunday, December 17, 2023.

Speaking on her preparations for the concert, AdunniAde said she hopes to take her fans and audience on a musical journey as she showcases her musical prowess and top-notch performance.

The event, which will be hosted by Nollywood Actor, Adeniyi Johnson, starts with a Red Carpet at 2 pm while a musical performance starts at 5 pm, to be followed by an after-party at the same venue.

AdunniAde promised not to disappoint her fans and called on the general public especially, music lovers to come out in their numbers to witness her splendid performance.

Several artists are expected to join AdunniAde on stage, including Demola Famous, Demola Suzie, Tunde Stainless, Ola Liberty, among others.