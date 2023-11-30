ADMARP celebrates 25 digital marketing experts, Leon, Adelekan, others honored

The Association of Digital Marketing Professionals (ADMARP), the leading body for digital marketing practitioners in Nigeria, held its ADMARP Awards 2023 to honor 25 exceptional digital marketers. Recognizing their outstanding achievements and contributions to the industry, the ADMARP Awards serve to celebrate those who have displayed excellence, innovation, and leadership in the field of digital marketing in Nigeria.

The ADMARP Day 2023 event, held on November 9, 2023, marked the occasion for the presentation of the awards. As ADMARP’s flagship event, it brought together digital marketing professionals, experts, and enthusiasts from Nigeria and beyond. The event featured keynote speeches, panel discussions, workshops, and networking sessions, which covered various topics such as digital marketing strategies, tools, metrics, challenges, and opportunities.

Among the awardees were Andrew Leon, an accomplished digital marketer who expressed his appreciation by saying, “This award is a testament to the quality and impact of my digital marketing work. I am appreciative of the collaboration and cooperation that I have with my clients and colleagues. Digital marketing is a rewarding and fulfilling career for me, having gone ahead to build remarkable products from my knowledge in digital. I love the creativity and the strategy involved in digital marketing. I am always striving to improve and innovate in my digital marketing practice.”

Adetunji Adelekan, Head of Paid Digital at Mediacom WA, also shared his excitement and motivation on receiving the award, stating, “Winning this award is a huge honor and a motivation for me. I would like to express my gratitude to my team, my clients, and my mentors for their encouragement and advice. Digital marketing is a fascinating and diverse field that requires continuous learning and improvement. I am committed to providing the best digital marketing services to my clients. I am always curious and enthusiastic about digital marketing trends and technologies ahead of the future. This is a field I have built an incredible career, and I am more than delighted to receive this award.”

Other deserving winners included Elizabeth A. Ogunseye, a seasoned Digital/Product Marketing Specialist at Zabira Technologies, Omokehinde Thomas, the Digital Marketing Manager at SevenUp Bottling Company, Ogunseye Israel Oladipupo, a marketing professional with a wealth of experience from companies such as PalmPay, Sterling Bank, and CoralPay, Daniel Chukwu, a Digital Marketing leader at YBR, Babatunde ‘Tunny’ Ogunnowo, the Lead Digital Marketing Strategist at Absolute Hearts Media, Chisom Bikawei, the Head of the Digital Division at All Seasons Zenith, Lekan Lawal, the lead marketing consultant with Poke Ltd, and Ebuka Chidube, a seasoned social media manager and growth marketer.

The complete list of the 25 ADMARP Award winners can be found on the association’s website. The ADMARP Awards 2023 was sponsored by Eskimi, Collect Africa, Dochase, and Appsflyer.