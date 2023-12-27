Adeyanju mourns Akeredolu, says his contributions to Ondo will be remembered

Deji Adeyanju

Convener, Concerned Nigerians, Prince Deji Adeyanju has condoled with the Family of late Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu as well as the people of the state and Nigeria on the demise of the governor.

Late Akeredolu who became the governor of the state while serving his people fell sick and eventually died.

His statement reads thus:

“It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that i extend my sincerest condolences to the family, friends, and the good people of Ondo State over the death of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN.

In this moment of grief, we are reminded of the universal truth that all must ultimately face the inevitability of death.

I urge our leaders to prioritize the welfare of the people they serve above all else. Let us remember that true leadership lies in selflessness, empathy, and a commitment to the greater good.

Governor Akeredolu’s contributions to the development of Ondo State and Nigeria as a whole will always be remembered. His dedication, passion, and unwavering commitment during his advocacy for Amotekun, a regional security outfit for the South-West region will be remembered as the pivotal moment in history.

As we mourn the loss of Governor Akeredolu, we also reflect on the fragility of life and the need to make every moment count. Let us use this moment to unite as a nation and work towards building a better Nigeria, one where the principles of justice, equality, and progress prevail.

In this difficult time, i stand in solidarity with the people of Ondo State, offering my support and condolences. May Governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s soul find eternal rest, and may his family and loved ones find the strength to bear this great loss.”