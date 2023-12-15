Adeleke, Makinde align ahead of S-West PDP peace talk

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

Osun State governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has said that the ongoing infrastructural development drive in Oyo State under Governor Seyi Makinde has become enviable and that his state is already toeing the same path in Osun.

This was as Governor Makinde declared that, contrary to speculations in the media, he and Adeleke, whom he described as his brother, have aligned ahead of the peace talks within the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the southwest.

Adeleke, who paid an unscheduled visit to his Oyo counterpart on Friday, said he felt at home being in the state to see what he described as great transformational works in the state.

The Osun governor declared that the brotherhood and bond between the two states remain cordial, just as his relationship with Makinde remains strong.

He disclosed that he was returning from a working vacation in Bangkok, Thailand, and decided to stop by Ibadan to visit Governor Makinde, who, he said, is not only making Oyo State proud but the whole of the southwestern region.

While speaking with Governor’s Office correspondents, Adeleke said he could not have missed the visit to Makinde, whom he described as his brother, regardless of the political speculations in the media.

“I’m glad to be here; you know, Osun State used to be part of Oyo State, so we are brothers. I’m just coming from a working vacation, and I thought that coming from Lagos, I couldn’t just go straight to Osun; I had to come and pay a visit to my brother, Governor Seyi Makinde.”

“I’m here to tell him that I love him and he’s doing a good job in Oyo State, and to give him our report card too, that listen, the infrastructure that you’re doing in Oyo State that made him win his second term has begun in Osun State too, massive infrastructure, and also to discuss matters of the south-west with him,” Adeleke said.

In his brief remark, Governor Makinde reaffirmed that his relationship with Adeleke remains cordial, saying, “As my brother said, we’re one, and we discussed issues about the unity of our party in the south-west and alignment; we’re aligned.”

Vanguard News