Adelabu’s plane accident: Operators lack night flight experience – NSIB

By Prince Okafor

In the wake of the recent plane incident involving the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, the National Safety Investigation Bureau, NSIB, has released a report on a concerning aspect of the aviation industry.

According to their findings, the operators of the private jet, Flints Aero Services Ltd lacked essential night flight experience.

This revelation raises critical questions about the adequacy of training protocols and safety measures within the aviation sector, emphasising the need for a comprehensive review to ensure the well-being of passengers and the integrity of air travel operations.

NSIB, today released a preliminary report of the accident involving HAWKER 800XP aircraft operated by Flints Aero Services Ltd. with nationality and registration marks 5N-AMM, which occurred at Ibadan Airport, Oyo State, on November 3, 2023.

Vanguard had reported that the flight departed Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja for Ibadan Airport, Oyo State, as a charter flight on an Instrument Flight Rules flight plan.

On board were 10 persons inclusive of two cockpit crew and one cabin crew, with fuel endurance of three hours.

The aircraft landed short of the threshold by about 50 metres and skidded into a bushy ditch close to the runway.

However, in its report made available to Vanguard, NSIB, stated that, “The flight crew were licensed and qualified to conduct the flight and the Captain had 49 night flying hours only.

“The aircraft had a valid Certificate of Airworthiness and was programmed for an RNAV approach using the autopilot, which was cleared by the ATC.

“The aircraft touched down in the grass verge on the extended centreline of the runway, about 220 meters from the threshold and veered progressively right of centreline runway 22 on entering the paved area until a point 156 meters from the runway threshold, crossed the right runway shoulder and entered the grass verge.

“There was no evidence of braking action from the tyre tracks on the runway. Post-incident inspection of the aircraft confirmed substantial damage to the fuselage, the landing gear, and flaps.

“The passengers disembarked without any injury while the Cockpit Voice Recorder, CVR, and Flight Data Recorder, FDR, were recovered in good condition and recordings were intact after the occurrence.

“Flints Aero Services Limited was issued with a Permit for Non-Commercial Flight, PNCF. The PNCF issued to Flint Aero Services Limited stipulates that the aircraft shall not be used for carriage of passenger(s), cargo or mail for hire or reward.”

The bureau recommended that the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency, NAMA, should ensure that it strictly observes the airport operational hours as published in the relevant Aeronautical Information Publication AIP, and not permit extensions beyond the airport limitations.

“The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, should ensure that Flints Aero Services Limited operates within the limits of the approval given to it, in accordance with Section 18.2.4.3 of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Regulations 2015.

“Flints Aero Services Limited should ensure that its flight crew have sufficient experience in night-time flight operations.

“Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, should ensure that the overgrown grass verge on either side of runway 04/22 is immediately cleared.”

Vanguard News