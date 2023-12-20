Adekunle Ibraheem: Reflecting on milestones, anticipating bright future

In a bid to close the year, it’s a time of reflection and anticipation for Adekunle Ibraheem, a philanthropist and the founder/CEO of Evermark Homes and Properties. Looking back on the milestones achieved throughout the year, he recognizes the importance of taking stock of the past while charting a course for the future.

“The year has been nothing short of transformative,” says Adekunle Ibraheem. Under his leadership as the Founder and CEO of Evermark Homes & Properties, significant milestones have been reached. “Over 3,000 homes have been created, 2000+ plots of land sold, and more than 10,000 job opportunities generated for real estate professionals,” he proudly states. These achievements underscore his commitment to providing standard and affordable homes for Nigerians and beyond.

But it’s not just about business success for Adekunle. Philanthropy and social responsibility are at the core of his endeavors. Initiatives like “Feed 300 kids in Dustbin Estate” and “Pad a Girl” have reflected his dedication to improving the lives of the less privileged in society. “These efforts have left a lasting impact,” he emphasizes, “demonstrating my belief in giving back to the community.”

As we enter the new year, Adekunle is poised to take his commitment to the next level with the announcement of the Adekunle Ibraheem Foundation. “This foundation is not merely an extension of my philanthropic efforts; it’s a vision for empowering and supporting young entrepreneurs across Nigeria,” he explains. Through the foundation, he aims to provide training, guidance, and unwavering support to those who aspire to make a mark in the business world.

“Despite economic challenges such as hyperinflation, it is quite feasible to become a homeowner in Nigeria,” Adekunle firmly believes. This statement reflects his positive stance on the accessibility of real estate ownership in the country.

“As we look ahead to the next year,” he continues, “the plans and goals are clear.” The Adekunle Ibraheem Foundation will take center stage, guiding and empowering the next generation of entrepreneurs. “The commitment to affordable homeownership and social responsibility will continue to be driving forces, shaping the future of the real estate industry and the lives of many.”

In his own words, “The Adekunle Ibraheem Foundation promises to be a catalyst for growth, providing opportunities for young talents to thrive and innovate.”

Adekunle’s journey is a testament to the transformative power of dedication, innovation, and a commitment to giving back. The year ahead holds the promise of even greater achievements and a positive impact on communities, both locally and beyond.