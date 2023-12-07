Adefisoye congratulates Akinyelure on NNPC appointment

The Chief Executive Officer of Maten Energies Limited, Moshood Abiola Adefisoye has congratulated Chief Pius Akinyelure on his appointment as the non-executive Chairman of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

The congratulatory message reads, “It gladdens that your comprehensive experience as a seasoned technocrat in the Nigerian oil sector has been acknowledged.

“Your well-deserved appointment as the Non-Executive Board Chairman of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) is an additional feather to your cap of honours”.

“Hearty congratulations Baba Rere”.

Adefisoye added that President Bola Tinubu has made the best decision with the appointment of Chief Pius Akinyelure to ensure that the much needed repositioning of NNPCL is swiftly achieved.