Activist stresses more role of lawyers in advancing human rights

Activist stresses more role for lawyers in advancing human rights

By Ike Uchechukwu CALABAR

Cross river state best lawyer of the year , Margaret Akpa Esq. has charged lawyers to play more role in advancing human rights across the globe.

Akpa made the Charge after been awarded best lawyer of the year in the state by Nigerian Bar Association , NBA under Akampka Chapter.

Akpa, known for her advocacy for human rights and pro bono work, called on her fellow lawyers to champion the cause of the underprivileged and fearlessly speak out against injustice.

Speaking with Vanguard shortly after she was recognized as the best Lawyers in Cross River she stressed the importance of lawyers using their expertise and influence to fight for justice.

She called for more advocacy for human rights and carrying out pro Bono cases , she called on her colleagues to make sure to stand for the down trodden and speak truth to power no matter whose ox is gored.

In her words : In the last 3months I have seen that all I needed to contribute to expanding the frontiers of human rights was courage.

“It is by courage that speaking truth to power and standing for the oppressed can keep hope alive”.

“Courage that super power that we all have but only few decide to use. It is only courage that can make one believe in a vision when it appears that one is alone.

“It can only take courage to fight injustice even in the face of danger. Only the courageous act when others look away. Mine is a journey of standing for human rights, offering pro-bono legal services to the poor, pioneering new ideas and developing new methods for human rights empowerment to help prevent destabilization of societies and for non-violent interrelation in Nigeria.” Barr.Akpa said.

Akpa who charged lawyers to play more roles in advancing human rights across the globe said the world was looking up to we lawyers in using their legal expertise as tools of problem-solving.

According to her “This is why after law school, I had to take a month of rest,whiles figuring out whether I should Practice as a legal practitioner or a corporate lawyer, but now I’m practicing

“The world, more than before, needs our collective efforts to sustain peace and ensure inclusive sustainable development and respect for human rights for all.

“Let us remain courageous individuals and groups committed to shining the light on the dark corners of the globe, whenever human rights violations occur.”

Vanguard reports that Barr, Akpa was recognized based on the work she has done to strengthen respect and support for the protection of human rights in Cross River State, Nigeria as well as her human rights activism, pro bono legal services to the less privileged, sensitizing the people on their rights, selfless commitment to nation building.

Akpa’s message resonates at a time when human rights violations continue to plague societies globally. Lawyers possess unique skills that enable them to be powerful advocates for change. They have the legal knowledge and ability to navigate complex systems, challenge oppressive laws, and ensure access to justice for the marginalized.