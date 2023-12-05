Action Alliance Condenms Kaduna Drone attack

By Ibrahim Hassan

Kaduna – The Action Alliance(AA). has condemned the drone attack by the Army where over 80 people were killed in Tudun Biri village of Igabi local government area of Kaduna State.

The National Chairman of AA, Dr Adekunle Rufai Omo- Aje stated this in a statement to Commistratate Governor Uba Sani and the people of the state.

Dr Adekunle Rufai Omo- Aje expressed the Party’s sadness over the attack which left many innocent civilians dead as well as several others injured, adding that he had personally declared a one-week mourning period for the victims.

“The accidental bombing by the Nigerian military during an operation against bandits in a Kaduna village is a matter of serious concern regarding the safety and well-being of civilians in conflict zones. Steps should be put in place to avoid future occurrence,” he stated .

The AA National Chairman joined other Nigerians to call for a thorough investigation into the incident,adding that the Kaduna State Government has risen to the occasion and pledged that the victims of the strike will be compensated.

He commended Governor Uba Sani for his prompt response to the unfortunate incident, adding that an investigation was essential to ensure justice for the affected civilians, prevent future occurrences and uphold the principles of human rights and international humanitarian law.

“I stands in profound consternation and grief over the tragic incident that unfolded at Tudun-Biri village in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, during a Maulud celebration, as was reported.”

“It is thus with heavy heart that I express our deepest condolences and sympathy to the families, as well as the loved ones of the deceased victims.We fervently pray for the swift recovery and healing of those injured,” he added.