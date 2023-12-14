Achieving extreme health is possible – Awosika, Iwosan Wellness

L – R: Dr. Tomi Kogo (Managing Director, Iwosan Wellness Centre; Fola Laoye (CEO, Iwosan Investments); Joke Silva (Veteran Nollywood Actress); Dr. Banji Awosika (Nephrologist & Wellness Expert).

Iwosan Wellness Centre, an experiential haven for holistic well-being, recently celebrated its grand launch in Victoria Island Lagos, marking a milestone in the advancement of preventive health and lifestyle enhancement in Nigeria. The event featured a high-profile gathering of captains of industry, renowned medical experts, celebrity media influencers, and members of the press.

Attendees participated in yoga and pilates sessions led by renowned instructors, nutrition masterclasses which featured live demonstration by seasoned Chefs, massage sessions, as well as full body check-up.

Iwosan Wellness offers a distinctive blend of comprehensive medical wellness assessments and lifestyle enhancement services which foster health consciousness and allow individuals to live optimally. The dedicated Wellness Coaches help to tailor lifestyle services, ranging from fitness programs and nutrition consultations to stress management and mindfulness practices. By seamlessly integrating medical insights with bespoke lifestyle services, Iwosan Wellness empowers individuals to proactively enhance their health, foster resilience, and embark on a transformative journey towards sustained well-being.

Addressing guests at the event, Dr Banji Awosika, Consultant Nephrologist and Wellness Coach at Iwosan Wellness Centre, remarked, “We are thrilled to introduce Iwosan Wellness to our community. Ours is a sanctuary for individuals who seek to embark on a transformative journey to extreme health and we are extremely methodical about tailoring our offerings to our client’s specific needs based on their medical history. This facility embodies our commitment to providing holistic care and helping individuals to get the best out of life at any age.”

Also speaking to guests was Dr Oluwatomi Kogo, Managing Director Iwosan Wellness, “At our wellness hub, we aim to be your lifelong partners in preventive health and wellbeing. Our team of experienced medical professionals, fitness instructors, nutrition experts and other wellness professionals work collaboratively to deliver the best outcomes to you.”

The event attracted a diverse audience and attendees shared their positive experiences at various points of encounter. The brand has also commenced partnerships with blue chip organizations and is poised to deliver exclusive value to all clients.